Pedestrian struck by ambulance in Loudoun County, officials say

A pedestrian was hit by an ambulance in Ashburn late Friday night.

What we know:

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck on Leesburg Pike (Route 7 Eastbound) at Loudoun County Parkway.

All lanes had to be shut down as police and additional paramedics responded to the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

What we don't know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office did not provide any information on the victim or their condition.

No additional details have been provided on the cause of the accident. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.