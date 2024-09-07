Pedestrian struck by 2 separate drivers, dies at the scene in Howard County

A pedestrian was left dead after being struck by two vehicles Friday night.

Howard County police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Elkridge that occurred around 9:30 p.m. According to police, an adult female crossing the 6200 block of Washington Boulevard was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Washington Boulevard, then struck again by a vehicle traveling north. Neither vehicle stopped.

Police say the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of Washington Boulevard in that area was closed for approximately four hours.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.