Pedestrian killed in early morning hit and run, Prince George's County police say

A man was killed in an early morning hit and run in Prince George’s County Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of University Blvd. around 3:20 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival, an unresponsive man was found on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene before police arrived and investigators are working to determine what happened leading up to the collision and who was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.