Three suspects pictured in Pearl Vision Store robbery in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a commercial robbery at the Pearl Vision Store in Montgomery County and have released surveillance photos of the three suspects.

According to police, three suspects entered the Pearl Vision Store in the 8000 block of Gramercy Blvd. in Derwood, and two of the suspects removed merchandise from shelves and placed them in their totes. 

The three suspects were stopped by an employee as they were leaving the store, and the male suspect then assaulted the employee and left the scene with the other two suspects.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the three suspects pictured below. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspects involved to contact Montgomery County Police. 

