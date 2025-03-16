Peak bloom in sight as DC Cherry Blossoms reach florets stage

article

D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms have reached the second stage of their bloom cycle, bringing the city one step closer to its annual display of pink and white petals, the National Park Service announced Sunday.

The Yoshino cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin and National Mall have reached the "Florets Visible" stage, the second of six phases leading to peak bloom.

NPS previously predicted the blossoms will reach peak bloom — when at least 70% of the trees are in full bloom — between March 28 and March 31.

"The weather will play a big role in how quickly we get to Peak Bloom, so stay tuned," NPS wrote in a social media post Sunday, confirming the latest development.

Peak bloom timing varies each year based on weather conditions, with warmer winters often leading to earlier blooms.

In 2024, florets became visible on March 5, and peak bloom occurred on March 17.

The earliest recorded peak bloom was March 15, while the latest was April 18, according to NPS records.

D.C.’s cherry blossoms, a gift from Japan in 1912, draw thousands of visitors annually to witness the vibrant pink-and-white canopy.

The bloom stages progress from green buds to extended florets before culminating in the full floral display.