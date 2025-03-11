DC's Cherry Blossoms begin journey to peak bloom, green buds appear

article

The first signs of spring are here: D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin and National Mall have entered the early stages of bloom, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

Small green buds have appeared on the Yoshino cherry trees, marking stage one of six in their development.

This signals the countdown to peak bloom when at least 70% of the blossoms will fully open, creating the iconic pink-and-white canopy that draws thousands of visitors each year.

In late February, NPS predicted the blossoms would reach peak bloom between March 28 and March 31.

Officials make these forecasts by analyzing historical data, weather patterns, and tree conditions. Warmer winters in recent years have contributed to earlier blooms, with last year's peak occurring on March 17.

In 2024, the cherry blossoms reached stage one on March 2. The latest first-stage bloom in the past 20 years happened in 2015, when it began on March 18.

For now, nature lovers and D.C. residents will have to wait as the trees continue their gradual transformation. The next stages will bring visible buds, extended florets, and eventually, the breathtaking sight of full blossoms around the nation's capital.