Peak bloom season ends early for DC’s cherry blossoms

The Brief Peak bloom for D.C.’s cherry blossoms ended early due to warm temperatures, gusty winds, and a storm. The National Park Service confirmed most petals are gone, though some pockets remain. The Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 13 with events like a parade and kite festival.



Above-average temperatures, gusty winds, and a March downpour helped bring an early end to peak bloom season for D.C.’s famous cherry blossom trees.

Warm weather and storms end peak bloom early

The National Park Service confirmed the news on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"The three days of 80-degree temperatures quickly brought the leaves out, and the storm last night brought down a lot of petals," NPS Spokesperson Mike Litterst told FOX 5. "There are still pockets of trees with petals, but the main show is definitely over."

The cherry blossoms reached their peak bloom on Friday, a stage defined by NPS as when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are fully open. The blooms typically last about 10 days, but the timing and duration of the cherry blossoms' bloom are closely influenced by local weather. Warm temperatures often trigger early blooming, while sudden cold snaps can leave blossoms vulnerable. Calm, cool weather can extend the bloom season, but storms and high winds risk cutting it short.

Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 13

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which started March 20, runs through April 13 and includes highlights such as a kite festival, a 5K run, and a parade.

