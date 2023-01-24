Expand / Collapse search

Pay It Forward: Survivors of trauma receive home makeovers with Oasis Alliance

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
March 15, 2023
WASHINGTON - When a person or family experiences trauma, the road to recovery can be difficult and sometimes lonely. The Oasis Alliance is a local organization helping survivors heal by transforming their homes into warm, safe havens. Their interior design team works with survivors to bring in soothing colors, textures, and furniture that lift their spirit and help their hearts to heal. 

Founder, Danielle Woodhouse-Johnson says their work goes beyond adding a rug or a picture…the love and support given to families truly makes an impact. 

