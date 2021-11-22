Expand / Collapse search

PAY IT FORWARD: Counting and Sharing Blessings

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:28AM
The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and for some the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may alter their celebrations. But the spirit of the holidays -- being thankful and kind – remain! Residents in a Capitol Heights neighborhood are not only counting their blessings -- they are sharing them too!

But the spirit of the holidays -- being thankful and kind – remain! Residents in a Capitol Heights neighborhood are not only counting their blessings -- they are sharing them too!

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited with some of the neighbors -- and  Easterns Automotive Group -- who are Paying It Forward and are inspired by a simple blessings box!

If you need help with resources or would like to get involved click here.