Pay It Forward: Counting and Sharing Blessings

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and for some the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may alter their celebrations.

But the spirit of the holidays -- being thankful and kind – remain! Residents in a Capitol Heights neighborhood are not only counting their blessings -- they are sharing them too!

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited with some of the neighbors -- and Easterns Automotive Group -- who are Paying It Forward and are inspired by a simple blessings box!

