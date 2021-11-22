PAY IT FORWARD: Counting and Sharing Blessings
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and for some the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may alter their celebrations.
But the spirit of the holidays -- being thankful and kind – remain! Residents in a Capitol Heights neighborhood are not only counting their blessings -- they are sharing them too!
FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited with some of the neighbors -- and Easterns Automotive Group -- who are Paying It Forward and are inspired by a simple blessings box!
If you need help with resources or would like to get involved click here.
