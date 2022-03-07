Expand / Collapse search

Pay It Forward: Celebrating seniors at Upcounty Hub in Montgomery County

By
Published 
Pay It Forward
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - FOX 5 is celebrating folks who have been on this earth a little longer than us -- our seniors!

Pay It Forward: Celebrating seniors at Upcounty Hub in Montgomery County

FOX 5 is celebrating folks who have been on this earth a little longer than us -- our seniors!

We are celebrating them by taking a look at the impact of the pandemic, how they've pulled through, and the hope they are sharing for those -- young and old -- for the months ahead.

FOX 5"s Maureen Umeh visited the Upcounty Hub, a program in Montgomery County that provides resources for elderly residents in need.