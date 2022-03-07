Pay It Forward: Celebrating seniors at Upcounty Hub in Montgomery County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - FOX 5 is celebrating folks who have been on this earth a little longer than us -- our seniors!
We are celebrating them by taking a look at the impact of the pandemic, how they've pulled through, and the hope they are sharing for those -- young and old -- for the months ahead.
FOX 5"s Maureen Umeh visited the Upcounty Hub, a program in Montgomery County that provides resources for elderly residents in need.
