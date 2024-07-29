Pay It Forward: Mother Of Light helps those in need in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Mother Of Light was founded in 2019 and provides food, supplies, and love to those in need in the Alexandria, Virginia area.
Fox 5’s Maureen Umeh visited the center and spoke with founder Matilde Alvarado to learn more about their mission and to Pay It Forward!
Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,200 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.
If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.
