The Brief A bridge in Montgomery County partially collapsed after heavy rainfall and flooding Tuesday night. Crews identified road buckling on Woodfield Road and closed the bridge for assessment. A woman was located in floodwater on Brighton Dam Road during Tuesday’s severe weather but was uninjured.



A bridge in Montgomery County partially collapsed Tuesday night after heavy rainfall and flooding, according to county fire officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said flooding caused a partial collapse on northbound Woodfield Road before Brink Road. The bridge was closed Wednesday morning after crews identified additional road buckling in the area.

RELATED: Severe weather alert: Strong thunderstorms expected through Tuesday evening

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes while crews continue their assessment. State Highway Administration engineers inspected the site Wednesday and determined the area is structurally safe, though repairs are needed to address a large pothole and washout beneath the pavement. A second assessment is expected later.

Piringer also said crews located a woman in roughly two feet of floodwater on Brighton Dam Road during Tuesday’s severe weather. She was removed from her vehicle, declined medical transport and was not injured.

RELATED: DC weather: Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Cleanup continues across the Washington, D.C. region after Tuesday’s severe storms, with another chance of showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday.

Tuesday’s storms brought heavy downpours, tornado warnings and flash flood concerns across parts of the area. Portions of central and southeast Virginia remain under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening, with excessive runoff potentially causing flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low‑lying areas.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Partial bridge collapse in Gaithersburg after flooding; crews assess damage