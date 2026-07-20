The Brief A proposed power line project is creating tension in Loudoun County. Despite opposition from community groups and utility supplier Dominion Energy, the State Corporation Commission rejected a motion to pause. The case is now heading to the Virginia Supreme Court.



A controversial power line project is creating tension in Loudoun County.

What we know:

Homeowners, school leaders, and local officials say they want the plan put on hold, but state regulators have refused. Now, the legal battle is headed to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Imagine living in your home for more than 20 years, only to find out the state could take part of your property through eminent domain to build a massive power line in your backyard. That’s what is happening to local homeowners in Ashburn's Loudoun Valley Estates.

To put the scale of the project into perspective: one affected backyard is about 35 feet wide, while the transmission towers planned for the area would stand roughly 185 feet tall. That is more than three times the height of the home and taller than the Statue of Liberty without its pedestal.

The proposed route runs directly between an elementary school and a high school, passing just south of long-time resident Vicky Hu’s property.

Hu, who has lived in the neighborhood for over two decades, expressed deep frustration with how the situation has been handled.

While Dominion Energy insists the project is not being built for data centers, Hu isn't convinced. She believes state regulators ignored residents' concerns and are putting corporate interests ahead of homeowners.

READ MORE | Loudoun Co. fights Dominion Energy over proposed transmission lines near schools

Many other residents are pushing back as well, sharing concerns about high-voltage transmission lines running adjacent to residential properties and directly through school campuses.

What they're saying:

Dominion Energy said that the transmission line is part of a major infrastructure project that is needed to keep up with Loudoun County's growing demand for electricity. However, before construction can officially begin, Dominion must secure approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC).

In a rare move of alignment, a broad coalition which include the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, the School Board, the Loudoun Valley Estates HOA, and even Dominion Energy joined together to ask state regulators to pause the project.

In a statement regarding the motion, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors noted:

"The ongoing discussion aimed to identify a route that was acceptable to all of the stakeholders and that would be approved by the SCC, which is why Loudoun County filed the motion to suspend the final order today."

Despite a unified appeal from local officials, community boards, and the utility company, the State Corporation Commission rejected the motion to pause the project.

Headed to Virginia Supreme Court

What's next:

With state regulators refusing to halt the project, opponents are taking the legal fight to the state's highest court. The case is now officially headed to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Requests for interview comments were sent to Dominion Energy regarding the latest developments, but the company has not yet responded.