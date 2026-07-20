Driver cited after moving truck plows into traffic, injuring 10 in Montgomery County

The Brief A commercial moving truck struck 10 stopped vehicles on Columbia Pike Saturday afternoon, sending nine vehicles away on tow trucks. Emergency crews transported 10 people, including three children, to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was issued citations for negligent driving, failure to control speed, excessive speed and tailgating.



A massive multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Pike left 10 people hospitalized, and nine vehicles severely damaged this weekend, leading police to issue multiple traffic citations to a truck driver.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Columbia Pike and Fairland Road around 1:43 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a chain-reaction collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, a commercial moving truck was heading northbound on Columbia Pike when it struck ten vehicles that were sitting stationary in traffic.

Ten people, including three children, were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The moving truck and eight of the struck vehicles suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

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Police say the driver of the moving truck, who remained at the scene, did not display signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

Dig deeper:

Officers issued several traffic citations to the driver of the moving truck, including negligent driving, failure to control speed, speeding and tailgating.

What we don't know:

The identity of the cited driver has yet to be released.