The Brief Cleanup continues across the Washington, D.C. region after Tuesday’s severe storms. Wednesday brings a limited but not zero chance of pop‑up storms. Heavy downpours, tornado warnings and flash‑flood concerns affected parts of the area Tuesday.



Cleanup continues across the Washington, D.C. region after Tuesday’s severe storms, with another chance of showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says that Wednesday’s threat is limited but not zero, with pop‑up storms developing at times through the afternoon and evening.

What we know:

Tuesday’s storms brought heavy downpours, tornado warnings and flash flood concerns across parts of the area. Portions of central and southeast Virginia remain under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening, with excessive runoff potentially causing flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low‑lying areas.

Wednesday temperatures start in the upper 60s to low 70s for a warm, humid July morning. The heavy rain that moved through overnight has pushed offshore, but a cold front keeps the chance for isolated storms. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and very humid conditions.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Grenda says the best chance for additional storms arrives late in the day, mainly south and east of I‑95 between about 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Delmarva Peninsula faces a slight risk for severe weather, while the I‑95 corridor from D.C. to Baltimore is under a marginal risk. Damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado are the primary concerns.

Highs reach around 87 degrees on Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Friday follows with more pleasant weather. The weekend starts off dry and comfortable before a chance of storms returns by Sunday evening.