Park Police say boards with nails are being put on roadways in suburban Maryland town deliberately

Park Police are investigating wooden boards student with nails that are being found on roadways in a Kensington neighborhood.

READ MORE: Foreign Service member indicted for engaging in illicit sexual conduct, child pornography possession

According to police, they’ve responded to "at least five calls" for such hazards – and they believe they’re being placed deliberately.

READ MORE: Two loaded guns seized by USCP officers near U.S. Capitol

When FOX 5 visited the area along Beach Drive and Garrett Park Road and Knowles Avenue, reporter Stephanie Ramirez found three boards with nails sticking out of them.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you find these objects, call Park Police at (301) 949-8010, or submit a tip to Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.