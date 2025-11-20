Families pack school board meeting over MCPS boundary changes

The Brief Montgomery County families are voicing concerns over proposed school boundary changes that could affect thousands of students. A new option suggests using the soon-to-open Crown High School as a temporary holding school during renovations elsewhere, sparking backlash. Parents argue the plan to delay Crown’s opening would disadvantage Gaithersburg students; the issue will be discussed at Thursday’s School Board meeting.



Dozens of families are speaking out about proposed boundary changes at a Montgomery County School Board meeting Thursday night after another proposal seems to have popped up recently.

What we know:

The boundary study has been a point of contention in Montgomery County schools for months now as parents and families weigh four options presented by the district.

It’ll change where thousands of students go to middle and high school in the coming years.

The goal is to relieve overcrowding and utilize the new Crown High School in Gaithersburg.

But a few weeks ago, families learned that another option could be at play — using Crown as a holding school instead of opening it as planned, so schools like Wootton High could undergo renovations.

Change.org petitions both in favor of and opposed to that plan each have more than a thousand signatures at this point.

What they're saying:

Parents tell FOX 5 DC they are passionate about changes to boundaries because it can change everything from where their kids go to school, programs they’re in — to property values.

Parents who want Crown to open and be used as scheduled tell me they’re disappointed — and say it seems like the district tried to sneak in the proposal without anyone noticing.

"Well, someone noticed, and the news spread like wildfire," said MCPS parent Monica Bassi. "The whole community has organized — we’ve activated — and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that an underserved city like Gaithersburg, in terms of academic resources, does not get left behind again."

What's next:

The boundary study and program analysis changes are on the agenda for Thursday evening just before 7:00 p.m.