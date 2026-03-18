Parents, students push back against MCPS redistricting plan ahead of final vote

The Brief Parents and students pushed back against MCPS’s redistricting plan, especially "Option H." The proposal would shift Wootton students to Crown High and use Wootton as a holding school. The school board will take a final vote on March 26.



Parents and students voiced strong opposition Tuesday night to the Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent’s proposed redistricting plan, particularly "Option H."

What we know:

The proposal would move Wootton High School students to the new Crown High School in Gaithersburg and convert Wootton into a holding school during other campus renovations.

READ MORE: Parents, community members continue to voice concerns about MCPS redistricting

During a public forum with Superintendent Thomas Taylor, critics challenged the district’s plan and accused officials of rushing a flawed proposal.

A group of parents announced they are filing a complaint with the state and seeking an independent investigation.

What's next:

The school board is scheduled to take a final vote on the redistricting plan on March 26.