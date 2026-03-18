Parents, students push back against MCPS redistricting plan ahead of final vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Parents and students voiced strong opposition Tuesday night to the Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent’s proposed redistricting plan, particularly "Option H."
What we know:
The proposal would move Wootton High School students to the new Crown High School in Gaithersburg and convert Wootton into a holding school during other campus renovations.
READ MORE: Parents, community members continue to voice concerns about MCPS redistricting
During a public forum with Superintendent Thomas Taylor, critics challenged the district’s plan and accused officials of rushing a flawed proposal.
A group of parents announced they are filing a complaint with the state and seeking an independent investigation.
What's next:
The school board is scheduled to take a final vote on the redistricting plan on March 26.
The Source: Information in this article comes from MCPS and previous FOX 5 reporting.