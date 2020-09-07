Parents of children with special needs say they want more options from schools amid pandemic

As the first day of school will look different tomorrow with virtual learning, some families with students who have special needs say distance learning doesn’t work for them or their child.

In Northern Virginia, one family is urging Fairfax County Public Schools to offer an in-person option for students who have special needs.

The family FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with Monday has a daughter who is in second grade here at Providence Elementary School. She has a learning disability and her family wants the county to expand its in-school learning they’re offering outside FCPS, to students with special needs.

Caroline, 7, needs special education instruction.

The county is offering families in school instruction, at a cost. We’re told the program is not run by Fairfax County Public Schools. The program reportedly cost about $1,400 a month. The family we spoke with says it’s not available to students with special needs.

"Following the start of school, and using a phased-in approach, we expect to be able to start bringing small groups or cohorts of students – prioritizing our students receiving special education services - back into the school buildings. Services delivered to our special ed students will be delivered in accordance with their IEPs within the general education setting, in small groups or individually," according to FCPS.

They also emphasize the program being run by the county right now is not an FCPS program.