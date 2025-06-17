Parents call for stability amid leadership shakeup in Prince George’s County Schools

Prince George’s County Public Schools is facing another leadership shakeup.

The Brief Prince George’s County Schools faces another leadership change. Dr. Shawn Joseph is named interim superintendent amid calls for stability. A nationwide search for a permanent replacement begins in the fall.



Superintendent Millard House is out, and Dr. Shawn Joseph has been appointed interim superintendent, marking the district’s second leadership change in less than three years.

Interim superintendent named

What we know:

Parents say the school system urgently needs stability.

Joseph comes from Howard University, where he serves as co-director of the Urban Superintendents Academy. He previously worked as deputy superintendent for Prince George’s County Schools from 2014 to 2016 and spent 16 years as a teacher and principal in Montgomery County.

Parents call for stability

"Pay attention to the parents. Get the feedback on what's needed and make the necessary decisions based on that," said parent Marcus Knight.

"Besides having empathy for the kids, the parents, everybody on the whole, I just want them to get some people in there that's really committed to doing the work," said another parent, Sybil Graham.

"He was our deputy superintendent. He's been a superintendent in other places. He actually trained superintendents all across the country -- currently at Howard University," explained Prince George's County Council Chair Edward Burroughs. "And so we believe that he has a vision that can help move Prince George's County forward."

County leaders, including County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy, believe Joseph is the right fit for the role. However, parents stress that whoever takes over must stay and get to work.

The district will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent, with the selection process expected to begin in the fall.

