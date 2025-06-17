Prince George's County parents react to naming of district's new superintendent

The Brief Prince George's County Public Schools has named Dr. Shawn Joseph as interim superintendent. Wednesday is the last day for current Superintendent Millard House II. Families hope the change in leadership can solve a number of problems that the district is facing.





As Prince George's County gets ready to say goodbye to their superintendent Millard House II, the newly appointed superintendent, Dr. Shawn Joseph, is getting a warm welcome from county leaders.

Many hope the change in leadership can solve a number of problems that the district is facing.

Joseph is taking over as interim superintendent for Prince George's County Public Schools after Millard House’s last day on the job, Wednesday, June 18.

What they're saying:

Parents who have children in the district say they're tired of hearing about a new superintendent every couple of years. They say they want someone who is going to stay and get to work.

We need somebody that is really going to hold our system accountable. We have children with special needs who are suffering. We have teachers who are unable to pay their mortgages, we need someone who knows the system in and out and is willing to bring solutions," PGCPS parent Jocelyn Route said.

"Pay attention to the parents," said dad Marcus Knight. "Get the feedback on what's needed and make the necessary decisions based on that."

"Besides having empathy for the kids, the parents, everybody as a whole. I just want them to get some people in there who are committed to doing the work," said Sybil Graham.

Leaders in Prince George's County, including incoming County Executive Aisha Braveboy, believe that Joseph is the man for the job.

Braveboy says with his years of experience as teacher and superintendent, Joseph can help improve the overall educational experience in the county.

His background:

Joseph comes from Howard University where he serves as the co-director for the Urban Superintendents Academy.

Prior that he worked as a deputy superintendent for Prince George's County Schools from 2014 to 2016 and a teacher and principal in Montgomery County for 16 years.

FOX 5 spoke with Chair of the County Council Edward Burroughs, who said he believes Joseph is the strongest candidate to come in and be ready on day one.

"I believe under Dr. Joseph's leadership you will see significant improvement in the number of students taking college courses. A reduction in teacher vacancies. I also believe you will see a reduction in overall truancy for our school system," Burroughs said.

"He was our deputy superintendent; he's been a superintendent in other places. He actually trained superintendents all across the country and is currently at Howard University. So we believe he has a vision that can help move Prince George's County forward," he continued.

While Joseph is serving as interim, there will still be a search for a new superintendent. We are told that the selection process could begin in the fall and with this search, Burroughs says Interim County Executive Braveboy, who gets sworn in this Thursday, is making this a collaborative effort on that front.

Joseph is working to engage the community, parents, teachers and principal, saying he wants the public to have confidence in the next permanent superintendent.