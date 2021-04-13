Parents around DC area wonder whether kids will need vaccinations to attend school

We’re hearing some reaction tonight as parents around the D.C. area are beginning to get notices for what vaccines their children must have in order to go back to school in the fall.

READ MORE: NAACP looking into racially charged incidents in Fairfax County schools

In fact, Fairfax County schools just sent their notice yesterday – noticeably missing was any information about the coronavirus vaccine.

Fairfax County says the letter it sent was based on state requirements for adolescents.

READ MORE: Fairfax County Schools offering four days of in-person learning if space allows

And they sent it now because it typically takes parents time to get doctors’ appointments.

Advertisement

They also point out the coronavirus vaccine is still not ready for children yet which is why there was no reference to it or requirement.

A notice that was sent out via email referencing the code of Virginia’s requirements effective July 1 failed to mention the COVID-19 vaccination.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Although, it does include information about new immunization requirements including two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine and the often controversial HPV vaccine.

State health and education leaders say at this point, since there is no approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 16, there can’t be a requirement.

Pfizer is seeking authorization for its vaccine to be used in children as young as 12.

The state’s education department tells FOX 5:

"Although there is not yet an exact timeline for children to get vaccinated against COVID-19, recommendations for vaccinating children will be developed as soon as these current studies are finished."

That means there could be a lengthy process and prolonged timeline on when or if the coronavirus vaccine could become a requirement for students.