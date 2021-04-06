Fairfax County Schools offering four days of in-person learning if space allows

Beginning Tuesday Fairfax County Schools has welcomed back the most at risk students for four days of in-person learning, with promises to expand to all students kindergarten through 12th grade on April 20, if space allows.

The offer applies to students whose families have already expressed interest in in-person learning and are currently attending two days a week. It depends on the ability to properly social distance at each school.

At elementary schools students can now be just three feet apart, based on new CDC guidance, while middle and high school students must remain six feet apart when case rates are high, according to FCPS guidelines.

Schools will communicate options directly to families based on space.

FCPS says its plan for the fall include five days of in-person instruction.