NAACP looking into racially charged incidents in Fairfax County schools

The NAACP is reviewing a letter Fairfax County Public Schools sent to the community after multiple racially charged incidents in the district.

The civil rights group is also in discussions with concerned parents and plans to reach out to FCPS to discuss being part of any upcoming meetings about the topic.

The district is urging student athletes, coaches and the community to stand down after several accusations regarding the use of racial slurs in the past few weeks.

The notice was put out on Wednesday – headlined as a letter on respect and inclusivity.

The strong wording comes after several incidents within the district, including an encounter between Arlington County’s Wakefield High School and Fairfax County’s Marshall high school — Wakefield players say they were called names by Marshall players including the n-word during a game at Marshall in March 5.

In today’s letter, FCPS says it will hold anyone found to have used such language accountable for their words and actions.



FCPS also says it will be holding a

- Stand down meeting for all athletic teams and coaches

- Begins conversation about appropriate behaviors required to play sports

- Make sure this inclusion message is implemented in athletic programs and classrooms

