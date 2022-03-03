A dramatic rescue in Virginia after a paraglider crash landed and became trapped in trees at Shenandoah National Park.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Paraglider rescued after crash landing in trees at Shenandoah National Park (Warren County Fire and Rescue)

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials say. Warren County Fire and Rescue crews say the paraglider launched from Dickie Ridge and planned to land near Skyline High School but crashed into trees near the 5-mile marker of Skyline Drive.

The male paraglider was suspended 30 feet in the air over the roadway, officials say.

Paraglider rescued after crash landing in trees at Shenandoah National Park (Warren County Fire and Rescue)

Paraglider rescued after crash landing in trees at Shenandoah National Park (Warren County Fire and Rescue)

The paraglider detached himself from the parachute and moved to a nearby limb as firefighters arrived. Crews used a ladder truck to help him down.

Officials say the paraglider was not injured in the crash and refused medical care. Skyline Drive was temporarily blocked while crews were on scene.

Paraglider rescued after crash landing in trees at Shenandoah National Park (Warren County Fire and Rescue)

Advertisement