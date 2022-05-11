Panhandling reduction efforts fail in Virginia county; Safety study ordered instead

Efforts to curb panhandling have stalled in Fairfax County.

"We have services for the people that are truly in need and we need to connect those people with the services, but they shouldn’t be standing on a street corner panhandling," said Supervisor Pat Herrity, who has pushed for something to be done about panhandlers in Northern Virginia for years. Efforts were largely put on the backburner during the pandemic, but at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Herrity brought it back up.

He told FOX 5 that when panhandlers stand in the middle of a busy street, it creates a safety issue for everyone. Herrity also said that police have told him organized rings of panhandlers actually come into Fairfax County from elsewhere, and that he believes many of the panhandlers should be in the workforce, not in the street.

Ultimately Herrity’s plan – which would have included signs being posted on busy intersections asking drivers not to give money – did not get enough support. Instead, board members voted to have staff study safety risks associated with panhandling.

Board Chair Jeff McKay tweeted, "our current board has not had the opportunity to discuss and evaluate all our options on this important issue."

"Our residents really expect us to do something about this," Herrity added Wednesday, "and they expect two things, that we look out for the people that are truly in need and that we address the public safety issue of panhandling, and we need to do that."

County staff is expected to get back to board members by late July.