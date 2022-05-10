Preparations underway for $110 million Tysons Corner wastewater project

Fairfax County plans to start on a $110 million project that involves digging and laying new sewer lines from Tysons to Lorton, Virginia.

The goal is to accommodate the planned growth in Northern Fairfax County and to ensure the sewer system continues to provide reliable service to all customers.

If you’ve noticed exponential growth in Tysons Corner, that’s because Tysons is actually part of a Comprehensive Plan adopted 12 years ago to transform the area into a "walkable, green urban center" that can handle a population of up to 100,000 residents by 2050.

Virginia Congressman Gerry Connelly previously spoke to FOX 5 about the need to have a fully functioning and fully-funded Metro system in the region, especially because of Northern Virginia’s projected population growth.

Tysons has a population of just over 26,000 residents, according to April 2020 U.S. Census data. The population growth, which is expected to quadruple in the next three decades, means more running water and more flushing toilets!

Fairfax County officials, who want to prevent major sewer back-ups, are planning to take steps now.

The Fairfax County’s Department of Public Works and Environmental Services developed the $110-million dollar plan to replace the Tysons Dodge pump station. The project also allows for the digging and laying of 5.5 miles of new sewer lines running from the Tysons area to Lorton, Virginia. The Noman Cole Pollution Control Plant in Lorton has the treatment capacity to handle the projected flows, according to public works leaders.

"We need to make sure this system that was built in the 1960s can accommodate the 2030, the 2040 the 2050 - that’s what we need to do. And there will certainly be disruption," said Sharon North, the Fairfax County Department of Public Workers and Environmental Services Spokesperson. "I wouldn’t say massive disruption because we’re trying to avoid that. But there will be disruptions. But they’re temporary. They’ll go away. And once they’re gone, you’ll have this wonderful new sewage system, this drainage system that can accommodate for decades and decades to come,"

North told FOX 5 that the project is supposed to be paid for by developer connection fees and sewer service charges, not taxpayer dollars. County officials also hope to have the construction completed by 2026.

There is a map available on the county's Public Works and Environmental Services site displaying where the projected new sewer lines leading to Lorton, VA will be dug. That plan was narrowed down from a number of routes, but is still not the final version, according to North.

Once construction begins, the work is expected to take around 24 months to complete.

More details will be discussed in a virtual Microsoft Teams meeting regarding the "Tysons West Wastewater System Enhancements" project Tuesday at 7 p.m.