Panda Bei Bei lands safely in China

D.C.'s treasured giant panda, Bei Bei, arrived safely in China Wednesday after setting off from the only home he's ever known in the nation's capital.

The 4-year-old panda departed the Smithsonian's National Zoo around noon Tuesday inside his custom-built transport container.

He was accompanied by Zoo staff as he headed to Dulles International Airport and boarded a FedEx plane named the Panda Express.

Bei Bei, a keeper and a veterinarian from the Zoo traveled to the Bifengxia Panda Base -- his new home -- in Chengdu, China on a 16-hour non-stop flight.

He'll remain in quarantine for 30 days before ending up in the giant panda breeding program when he reaches between six and seven years old.

