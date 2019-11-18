Ever wonder what goes into transporting a panda from DC to China?

Bei Bei will be saying bye bye to D.C. in style.

The 4-year-old giant panda is scheduled to board the FedEx Panda Express, a specially decaled 777F that’ll make the 8,500 mile nonstop trip to Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

He’ll ride in a custom-built steel and plexiglass transport container, alongside some of his favorite treats, including 66 pounds of bamboo, two pounds of apples, two bags of leafeater biscuits, two pounds of cooked sweet potatoes, and plenty of water, FedEx officials said in a release.

They added that the Zoo’s assistant curator of giant pandas who has cared for Bei Bei since birth, along with the the Zoo’s chief veterinarian, will also make the flight.

Once in Chengdu, the release said, Bei Bei’s new keepers from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda will meet him on the tarmac and drive him to Bifenxia Panda Base.

There, Bei Bei will remain in quarantine for 30 days before ultimately ending up in the giant panda breeding program when he reaches between six and seven years old.

It’s not the first time FedEx has flown a giant panda across the globe. This will be the eighth time they've made such a flight, including in 2017 when Bei Bei’s sister, Bao Bao, made the trip to China as well.

