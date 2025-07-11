Owners desperate to get back dog, Scrappy, taken from Temple Hills neighborhood
TEMPLE HILLS. Md. - A Prince George’s County family is heartbroken after they say someone stole their miniature poodle, which is also a service dog.
What we know:
According to his owners, eight-year-old Scrappy walked out the house when the door was open and a neighbor told the owner that a woman grabbed the dog and started walking away.
He was last seen near his home on the 4100 block of 28th Avenue near Iverson Mall in Temple Hills around 4 p.m. on July 7.
Scrappy was not wearing a collar when he was reportedly taken. He’s also a USA-registered service dog for their three-year-old Chase, who suffers from anxiety.
What they're saying:
Here’s the information from the owners:
Our dog Scrappy was stolen, and we are heartbroken. He went missing from Temple Hills, MD on July 7th around 4 PM.
Scrappy is a poodle, small in size, and extremely loved by our family. We are asking the community for help in finding him and bringing him home safely.
- Last seen: Near [28th Ave nearest street, intersection, or landmark Iverson mall/ Marlow Heights], Temple Hills, MD
- Name: Scrappy
- Breed: Poodle
- Missing Since: July 7th at around 4 PM
- Reward offered for safe return – no questions asked.
What you can do:
If you have any information on Scrappy, call Prince George’s County police.