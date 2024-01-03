Overturned tractor-trailer spills logs onto roadway in Crofton

An overturned tractor-trailer spilled logs onto a roadway in Crofton causing major delays early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on MD-450 at MD-3.

Officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes of MD-450 are closed at MD-3.

Westbound traffic can access northbound MD-3. However, northbound MD-3 traffic cannot access MD-450.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.