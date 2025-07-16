Expand / Collapse search

Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-270 near Ijamsville

Published  July 16, 2025 8:33am EDT
    • Crash blocks I-270 near Doctor Perry Road.
    • Driver rescued with minor injuries.
    • Traffic diverted; long delays expected.

Tractor-trailer crash

IJAMSVILLE, Md. - A tractor-trailer overturned on southbound I-270 near the Doctor Perry Road exit early Wednesday, causing major delays.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the driver sustained minor injuries and was extricated by an off-duty firefighter and a Montgomery County police officer.

Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-270 near Ijamsville (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Major delays expected

Southbound traffic is being diverted to MD-109, while northbound delays stretch beyond MD-121. 

An extended closure is expected.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

