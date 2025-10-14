Overturned tractor-trailer causes major delays on I-495 in Chevy Chase

A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers caused significant delays on Interstate 495 Tuesday morning, after one of the trucks overturned near Connecticut Avenue.

The collision occurred along the inner loop between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

On the inner loop, traffic is getting by in the right lane only. On the outer loop, two left lanes remain blocked, with backups stretching from U.S. Route 29.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene.

