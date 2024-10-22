Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays in Frederick County Tuesday
NEW MARKET, Md. - An overturned tractor-trailer crashed early Tuesday morning in Frederick County, causing delays for commuters in New Market.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. along eastbound I-70 near the MD-75 interchange.
All lanes are block and traffic in the area is being diverted.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
