Expand / Collapse search

Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays in Frederick County Tuesday

By
Updated  October 22, 2024 6:47am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

NEW MARKET, Md. - An overturned tractor-trailer crashed early Tuesday morning in Frederick County, causing delays for commuters in New Market.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. along eastbound I-70 near the MD-75 interchange.

Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays in Frederick County Tuesday

An overturned tractor-trailer crashed early Tuesday morning in Frederick County causing delays to commuters in New Market.

All lanes are block and traffic in the area is being diverted.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays in Frederick County Tuesday