Overturned dump truck, fuel spill cause delays on I-495 in Virginia

By
Updated  July 22, 2025 8:40am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck is causing major delays Tuesday morning on the outer loop of Interstate 495 near the George Washington Parkway.

The Brief

    • Dump truck overturns in crash.
    • Fuel spill restricts lanes on I-495.
    • Drivers face major delays.

Crash snarls traffic

MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck is causing major delays Tuesday morning on the outer loop of Interstate 495 near the George Washington Parkway.

Traffic is currently restricted to the left lane, according to FOX 5’s Annie Mae. Crews are working to clear the scene and manage a reported fuel spill.

Cleanup underway

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

