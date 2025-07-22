Overturned dump truck, fuel spill cause delays on I-495 in Virginia
Crash snarls traffic
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck is causing major delays Tuesday morning on the outer loop of Interstate 495 near the George Washington Parkway.
Traffic is currently restricted to the left lane, according to FOX 5’s Annie Mae. Crews are working to clear the scene and manage a reported fuel spill.
Cleanup underway
Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.