Overturned crane creates mess on I-66 in Fairfax County

An overturned crane in a work zone on Interstate 66 created afternoon jams for drivers in Fairfax County.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes prior to Route 50.

Crews had to extricate the operator who was trapped. EMS checked the crane operator for injuries after extrication. No transportation to the hospital was required.

Significant delays along the westbound lanes starting after Nutley Street are expected into the afternoon.