Overnight flyover planned for DC region this weekend

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is letting residents know that they will be conducting an overnight routine live-fly air defense exercise this weekend.

The flyover will take place on Friday, May 7 between midnight and 2:30 a.m. in the National Capital Region.

READ MORE: DC sniper attacks to be covered in new documentary series

The aircrafts participating in this flight exercise are Air Force F-16 aircraft, a Navy King Air 300 aircraft, a United States Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft.

Some portions of the exercise may be visible from the ground. If weather permits the exercise from taking place at the designated time, the exercise will take place the next day.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

NORAD routinely conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.

Advertisement

For more information, visit NORAD's website.