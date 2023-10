An overnight fire forced a resident from their D.C. home Thursday.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of E Street in the southeast.

Video from DC Fire and EMS shows smoke coming out of the roof of the home.

The lone occupant of the home was evaluated at the scene but did not require medical attention. The Red Cross will assist the man who was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.