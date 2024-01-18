Over 3,000 fentanyl pills, multiple guns seized in Prince George's County drug bust, authorities say

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network’s Gang Unit made a major bust in Prince George's County this week, seizing multiple weapons and thousands of fentanyl pills.

Authorities say 26-year-old Dream Edwards of Columbia, Maryland, 22-year-old Romel Johnson of Laurel and 34-year-old Michael Jordan Thompson of Washington, D.C., were arrested for the guns and drugs.

According to the MCIN, the investigation led them to a home on Avebury Drive in Laurel. After executing a search warrant, detectives recovered four firearms, 300 fentanyl pills and other items of evidence.

A subsequent search of two vehicles connected to the suspects revealed an AK-47, three pounds of marijuana and 3,000 fentanyl pills.

Edwards and Johnson are both charged with multiple charges including firearms offenses and drug trafficking-related offenses. Thompson is charged with multiple drug-related offenses.

The suspects are now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.