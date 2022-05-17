Over 100 residents displaced after fire at Fredericksburg apartment complex
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Over 100 residents were displaced after a fire at Fredericksburg apartment complex Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 7 a.m.at a multi-level building in the 2600 block of Cowan Boulevard.
The Red Cross is assisting residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.