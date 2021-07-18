DC detectives searching for vehicle suspected in shooting near Nationals Park

article

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are searching for a vehicle suspected in the shooting near Nationals Park Saturday night.

Police said three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LATEST: DC police confirm 3 people shot outside Nationals Park

Investigators believe people two cars were firing guns at each other outside the stadium, according to police.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved in the gunfight has been located.

Another vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera, police said.

Police said the vehicle is described as a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel and dark tinted windows. The vehicle is believed to be displaying a Virginia temporary tag.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident is being asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in D.C.