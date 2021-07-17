Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in overnight DC shooting

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 6-year-old girl was killed in an overnight shooting in D.C., officials said. 

Five adults were also injured. 

The shooting took place at the intersection of Malcom X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast. 

According to officials, the adults that were injured suffered non life-threatening injuries. 

The scene in Southeast was still active Saturday morning. 

Police said they are looking for a black vehicle in connection with the deadly shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 