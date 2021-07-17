6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in overnight DC shooting
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 6-year-old girl was killed in an overnight shooting in D.C., officials said.
Five adults were also injured.
The shooting took place at the intersection of Malcom X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.
According to officials, the adults that were injured suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The scene in Southeast was still active Saturday morning.
Police said they are looking for a black vehicle in connection with the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.