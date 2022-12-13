Outdoor nativity set stolen in Arlington

Police are investigating after an outdoor nativity set was stolen from a home in Arlington.

The theft happened in early November but was just reported to Arlington County Police Monday.

Authorities say an unknown person stole the nativity set sometime between November 11 at 12 a.m. and November 12 at 12 a.m. from the 800 block of S. Taylor Street.

In 2016, the baby Jesus figure from a nativity set at the nearby Calvary United Methodist Church was stolen.

The investigation is continuing at this time.