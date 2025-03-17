Sudiksha Konanki missing: What we know so far

The Brief Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia, went missing in the Dominican Republic on March 6. Authorities seized Joshua Riibe's passport, the last known person with Konanki, but he has not been named a suspect. Riibe has reportedly given conflicting statements about the events leading to Konanki’s disappearance.



Sudiksha Konanki, a a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia, has been missing in the Dominican Republic since March 6.

22-year-old Joshua Riibe, who may have been the last person to see Konanki, was named as a person of interest last week.

Sudiksha Konanki's clothes found, reports say

Konanki's clothing was reportedly found on a lounge chair at the RIU Hotel & Resort in Punta Cana where she vanished more than a week ago.

Local news organization CDN obtained photos of a white sarong and a pair of beige flip-flops next to a lounger, believed to have belonged to Konanki. Authorities told CDN that the beachwear shows no signs of tampering. Officials believe that Konanki may have left her clothes on the lounge chair before jumping into the ocean where she was last seen by Riibe.

New footage appears to show Konanki vomit at resort bar

Local outlet Noticia SIN obtained videos that appear to show Konanki and Riibe at an outdoor bar at the RIU Hotel & Resort.

In one of the clips, Konanki appears to put her hand to her mouth before hunching over a patch of grass a few feet away. In another clip, a young man believed to be Riibe appears to bend over and struggle outside the bar.

Konanki and Riibe to not interact in the footage from the bar.

Joshua Riibe questioned by DR AG, has passport seized

The top prosecutor in the Dominican Republic personally questioned Joshua Riibe Saturday, the last known person seen with missing Virginia college student Sudiksha Konanki, as authorities intensify their investigation into her disappearance.

Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso spent hours Saturday interviewing Riibe, 22, of Iowa, in his Punta Cana hotel room, according to his attorneys.

The interrogation follows multiple interviews with local police and Loudoun County, Virginia, investigators throughout the past week.

While Riibe has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime, authorities have labeled him a "key element" in the case. Dominican officials confiscated his passport several days ago when he attempted to check out of the hotel.

Riibe’s parents, Albert and Tina Riibe, have criticized the treatment of their son, saying he has been subjected to "irregular conditions" and repeated questioning without legal counsel or official translators for days.

"He has remained in his hotel room under police surveillance and has been repeatedly taken to the police station since March 6," the family said in a statement through their attorneys.

Conflicting accounts of Sudiksha Konanki’s disappearance

Investigators are scrutinizing conflicting statements Riibe has given about Konanki’s disappearance.

According to a leaked police transcript obtained by Fox News, Riibe initially claimed they were swept offshore by a strong wave, but he managed to bring Konanki back to land. He said he then last saw her walking away in knee-deep water toward her belongings.

In another version, Riibe reportedly said he fell ill and passed out on a beach chair while Konanki was still in the water.

Surveillance footage confirms that six of the friends left the beach around 6 a.m., while Riibe returned alone just before 10 a.m. Konanki’s friends reported her missing at 4 p.m. that day.

Search in Dominican Republic intensifies

Authorities have launched an extensive search effort along the coastline using boats, planes, helicopters, dive teams, K9 units, and AI-equipped drones.

Konanki’s disappearance comes two months after four European tourists drowned at the same resort.

Their bodies were recovered within 48 hours.

U.S. authorities, including the State Department, are monitoring the case but have not commented publicly due to privacy concerns.