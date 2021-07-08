Otters welcomed back to Maryland Zoo after months of renovations

article

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has welcomed back North American river otters Piper and Hudson after several months of extensive renovations to their habitat in the Maryland Wilderness.

READ MORE: Diners' discarded oyster shells help establish new colonies, experts say

"The otter habitat was first opened in 1989 and after over 30 years of wear and tear, it was definitely in need of some upgrades," said Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of The Maryland Zoo.

Highlights of the renovation include resurfaced walkways, replacement of the two otter viewing windows, replacement of the clear acrylic tunnel for underwater viewing, an expanded "beach" area and enhanced eye-to-eye viewing area near the Marsh Aviary side of the habitat.

READ MORE: Ducklings find new home, neighbors at senior living facility in Ashburn

PHOTO: Maryland Zoo

PHOTO: Maryland Zoo

PHOTO: Maryland Zoo

PHOTO: Maryland Zoo

Fowler said he "especially look[s] forward" to the new otter training platform, which has yet to be completed.

"From this area, the Otter Animal Care Team can deliver keeper chats and offer the otters snacks and enrichment," continued Fowler. "We are very excited to see these changes come together and can’t wait for our Zoo guests to see Piper and Hudson enjoy their new outdoor spaces."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The habitat renovations were designed by Stefansson Design and Consulting. Aquatic Glazing International performed the acrylic and glass replacement, Total Habitat completed the rockwork, painting and the exterior enclosure for the otter, and Century Engineering provided some additional design work. The renovations were funded by the State of Maryland.

Advertisement

For more information or to plan a visit to the Zoo, click here.