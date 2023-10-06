Oprah Winfrey donates $2.5 million to Silver Spring-based US Dream Academy

Oprah Winfrey surprised the Silver Spring-based U.S. Dream Academy with a $2.5 million donation during an event celebrating the nonprofit's 25th anniversary.

The media mogul shocked the crowd of about 400 supporters who were gathered Monday for the group's "Power of A Dream" celebration when she appeared on a video message praising the work of the team and founder and CEO Dr. Wintley Phipps.

Winfrey ended the video by pledging a $2.5 million donation. Her most recent act of generosity continues over two decades of support during which she has donated over $10 million to help the mission of The U.S. Dream Academy.

"Education is one of the forces that helped me be who I am in the world today. I'm a believer in helping children be the best that they can be, as this Academy has done for a quarter of a century," said Oprah Winfrey in the video message.

"The U.S. Dream Academy is so blessed to consider Oprah Winfrey as our biggest champion and supporter over the course of these 25 years," said Phipps. "This donation will be life-changing to so many more kids who will benefit from our afterschool and mentoring programs."

The group raised $3.5 million in total. The U.S. Dream Academy was founded in 1998 and provides afterschool and mentoring programs to the children of incarcerated parents.

Dream Centers operate in Baltimore, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, San Bernardino, Washington, D.C. and virtually online.