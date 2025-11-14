One in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in DC: officials

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Northwest, D.C., Friday night involving D.C. Police.

What we know:

The shooting took place near the 4400 block of Reservoir Rd NW shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Friday. Road closures are in place along Reservoir Road between Foxhall Road and Hoban Road.

An official with Secret Service says the shooting appeared to have involved and MPD officer. Secret Service responded to the shooting after the fact to assist MPD, according to authorities.

MPD says there were no injuries to any officers involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.