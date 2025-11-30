One dead in early-morning crash that shut down Route 27 in Montgomery County

article

The Brief A single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. on Route 27 in Damascus left one person dead. Fire and rescue crews responded to Ridge Road near Kings Valley Road and treated at least one patient with traumatic injuries. Route 27 was closed between Kings Valley Road and Hawkes Road while police investigated.



A deadly single-vehicle collision shut down part of Route 27 in Damascus early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and prompting a large fire and rescue response.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Ridge Road near Kings Valley Road, police said.

What we know:

Montgomery County police and fire rescue crews were called just after 4:05 a.m. to 24,100 Ridge Road, near the intersection with Kings Valley Road, for reports of a serious crash. Fire officials said multiple units responded to the scene.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue confirmed that one patient was evaluated for traumatic injuries, while police later announced the crash was deadly.

Route 27 was closed between Kings Valley Road and Hawkes Road during the investigation. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes throughout the morning.

What’s next

Montgomery County police continue to investigate what caused the crash. No additional details on the victim or circumstances of the collision have been released.