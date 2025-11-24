Olympic star, Maryland native Quincy Wilson to announce college choice

Quincy Wilson, a talented Olympic gold medalist from Maryland, is expected to announce his college choice Monday evening.

Wilson, who is currently a senior at the Bullis School in Potomac, is choosing between Texas A&M, South Carolina, Maryland, USC and UCLA.

The backstory:

At the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Wilson earned a gold medal for the U.S. in the men’s 4x400-meter relay team. He was the youngest male to compete for the U.S. track team at just 16 years old.

Wilson holds the American high school record in the 400 meters indoor and outdoor.