Olympian Dominque Dawes expanding gyms across DMV

Silver Spring native and three-time Olympian gymnast Dominique Dawes is ready to take her namesake academy worldwide, starting in the DMV.

What we know:

Dominique Dawes Academy announced plans on Tuesday for two new locations.

Dawes already operates and owns three Dominique Dawes Academy locations in Maryland in Rockville, Columbia and Clarksburg.

Dawes is planning to open two new locations in the next year, including in Ashburn, Virginia and Silver Spring, Maryland.

"To know now that we are going to be opening our fourth and fifth location is very exciting for me. The next one will be in Ashburn Virginia," said Dawes.

Dig deeper:

The three-time Olympian, Silver Spring native and gymnast Dominique Dawes says this is all part of a bold mission to expand her Dominique Dawes Academy nationwide.

FOX 5 obtained renderings showing what Dawes’ new gyms in Ashburn, Virginia and Silver Spring, Maryland will look like once complete.

Dawes says the goal is to have fifty locations across the country in the next five years.

The gyms are now operating under an updated name "Dominique Dawes Academy" and newly designed logos, though the mission remains the same—to develop happy, active and strong kids.

Dawes tells FOX 5 the expansion is all about reaching more families and focusing on mental, emotional and physical health.

Adam Zeitsiff, the CEO of Dominique Dawes Academy says, "For us it’s really about where we’ve got a good population of parents with kids who want to get their kids active and get them healthy and looking for outlets for their kids to learn new skills."

What's next:

Dawes says there are 100,000 kids in a seven to eight-mile radius in Ashburn under the age of 14 years old near the upcoming Dominique Dawes Academy location.

That apparently makes Ashburn a great choice and Silver Spring, the second-newest location, is Dominique’s hometown.